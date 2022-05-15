Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will announce $36.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.14 million and the lowest is $34.26 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $22.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $164.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.92 million to $182.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $162.36 million to $238.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

