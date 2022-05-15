KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several research analysts have commented on KBR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $22,631,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in KBR by 83.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 1,289,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,757. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.