KeyCorp Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $75.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.