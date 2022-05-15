KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

