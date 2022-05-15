Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Raymond James raised shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

