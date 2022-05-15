Klever Market Capitalization Tops $66.01 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $66.01 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.65 or 0.00527060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00035708 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.18 or 1.99072436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

