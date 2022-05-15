Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.
About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Get Rating)
