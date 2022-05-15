Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 546,400 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of KOSS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 202,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of -1.39. Koss has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

