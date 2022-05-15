Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of KUBTY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.99. Kubota has a one year low of $81.60 and a one year high of $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.