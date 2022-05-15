KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY opened at $85.89 on Friday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $809.67 million for the quarter.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

