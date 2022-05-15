KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on KVHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 10,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,050 shares of company stock worth $46,561. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

