LABS Group Trading Down 48.5% Over Last Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $3.08 million and $35,290.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00500465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037598 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,672.94 or 1.88858142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

