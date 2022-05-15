Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $400.00

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.93). Leaf Clean Energy shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.93), with a volume of 109,901 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400. The stock has a market cap of £458,000.00 and a PE ratio of 2.80.
About Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)
