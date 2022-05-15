Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,395 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,613. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

