Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 68.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 510,884 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 72.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

