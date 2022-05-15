Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in April

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.4 days.

Shares of LNNGF stock remained flat at $$7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

About Li Ning (Get Rating)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

