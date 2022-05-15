Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,762,065.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$186.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.82.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGD. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

