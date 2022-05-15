Lido DAO Token Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00507598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.37 or 1.78497167 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008411 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

