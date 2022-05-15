LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 544.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

