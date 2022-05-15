Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZEV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 703,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,716. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 12.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81.
ZEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
