Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in April

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $$8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

