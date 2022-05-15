Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head to Head Review

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lion Electric and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 171.88%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 222.86%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% Lightning eMotors N/A -271.73% -22.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 17.56 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.08 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 13.68 -$100.77 million N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

