LiquidApps Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,597.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025026 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars.

