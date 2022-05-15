LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.49

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $1.14. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 194,259 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 448.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

