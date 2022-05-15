Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITT stock remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

