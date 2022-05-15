Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LU. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.86.

LU opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.02.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,977,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,823 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

