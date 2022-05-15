Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) vs. 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Financial Contrast

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.38% -12.75%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.50%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.26%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.96 $2.05 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.01 -$20.96 million ($0.99) -5.49

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram. It primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.