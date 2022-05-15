LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

LMDX stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

