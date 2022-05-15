Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.80. 13,773,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,828,050. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

