Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 711,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.