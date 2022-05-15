Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of MANH opened at $121.78 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

