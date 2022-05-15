Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $99,316,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

