Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to report $46.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the highest is $52.20 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $372.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $383.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $837.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 15,326,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,183,918. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after purchasing an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

