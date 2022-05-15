Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,133 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $53,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,130,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,405,000 after buying an additional 926,730 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

