Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of MRVI opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after buying an additional 320,994 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 484,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

