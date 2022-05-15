MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $263.38 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.89 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

