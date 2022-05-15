MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.38. The company had a trading volume of 290,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,652. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.89 and a 1-year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

