Marlin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.02 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00521468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.10 or 1.97870681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.