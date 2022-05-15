Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MQ. Barclays upped their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.09. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Marqeta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marqeta by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.