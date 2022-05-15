Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Marqeta stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.09. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

