Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $150,171.52

Masari (MSR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Masari has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $150,171.52 and approximately $76.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,642,268 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

