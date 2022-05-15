Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,192. Masco has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.