Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $102,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 147.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

