Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452,985 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.67% of Medical Properties Trust worth $94,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,782,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

MPW stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.