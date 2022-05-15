Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $99.83 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 264.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $99,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.