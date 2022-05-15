Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 118,101 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.07% of National Retail Properties worth $90,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.