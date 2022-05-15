Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 19,757 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $273.12 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.56 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

