Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 550 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.28% of DocuSign worth $84,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

