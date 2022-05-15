Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.44% of Pembina Pipeline worth $73,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

