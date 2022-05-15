Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

MTDR stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,625,000 after acquiring an additional 447,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,299 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

